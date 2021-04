The son of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ihor, who is suspected of receiving UAH 950,000 of unlawful benefits in the case concerning the Optimumspetsdetal company, and who was put on the wanted list by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), left Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"Ihor Hladkovskyi is not in Ukraine," the source said.

According to him, Hladkovskyi Jr. left the country before he was declared wanted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The source clarified that at the moment Ihor Hladkovskyi is in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi's son was served with suspicion.

The investigation established that the suspect, together with a number of other persons in 2015-2017, implemented a corruption scheme for the supply of goods of unknown origin to the enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern using Optimumspetsdetal LLC and other enterprises.

