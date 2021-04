The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put Ihor Hladkovskyi, the son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi, on its wanted list because he is suspected of receiving UAH 950,000 in undue benefit in the case concerning the Optimumspetsdetal company.

This is stated on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s list of wanted persons, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for a suspect in the criminal proceedings involving reception of UAH 950,000 in undue benefit in exchange for influencing another person’s decision," the statement said.

No further information is available.

A law enforcement source told Ukrainian News Agency that Hladkovskyi's son failed three times to appear at the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), where he was supposed to be served with an indictment before it is sent to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office recently served Ihor Hladkovskyi with notification of suspicion of receiving UAH 1 million in undue benefit in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

