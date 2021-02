The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified former PrivatBank board chairperson Oleksandr Dubilet of suspicion.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to the report, two more PrivatBank former managers have been served with charge papers.

All three are suspected of abuse of office and embezzlement of PrivatBank's UAH 136 million.

Dubilet is the father of the cofounder of Monobank and former Cabinet of Ministers Minister Dmytro Dubilet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has notified former PrivatBank deputy board chairperson Volodymyr Yatsenko of suspicion of violations.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources