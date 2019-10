Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Hands Over His Foreign Passport

Former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleh Hladkovskyi, has handed over his foreign passport.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Ruslan Volynets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi has been released from the remand prison having paid the bail of UAH 10.6 million.