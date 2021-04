Ambassador of Canada Larisa Galadza and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets have discussed the escalation in Donbas and the pileup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

That follows from a statement posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets met with the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to discuss the deterioration of the situation in the east of our country, ways to contain Russian aggression and the state and prospects of reforming the national security and defense sector of Ukraine," it says.

Mashovets noted that the latest events in the east, in particular the ongoing provocations and systematic violation of the ceasefire regime, demonstrate Russia's unwillingness to comply with international agreements.

"The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office informed the Ambassador of Canada about the accumulation of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine," the message says.

According to him, Ukraine also sees a threat in the large-scale exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus West-2021, which are scheduled for September.

"Such actions of the Russian Federation pose a challenge to the security of Ukraine and NATO, which must be balanced by joint efforts," he said.

Mashovets believes that one of the ways to improve the situation can be joint measures, including military exercises by Ukraine and NATO.

"Such measures should include land, naval, and air components. In addition, it is advisable to increase the level of combat readiness of troops in NATO countries bordering Ukraine," he said.

In her turn, Ambassador Galadza assured of Canada’s support to Ukraine's efforts to counter Russian aggression and reform the defense and security sector.

She drew attention to the importance of establishing proper civilian control over the Armed Forces.

According to the ambassador, the adoption of the bills necessary for this will be an important signal for NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, Mashovets discussed the situation in Donbas with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Alexander Vinnikov.

