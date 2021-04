Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Friday, during which they discussed the situation in Donbas, Ukrainian reforms and the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House has officially announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea," the statement reads.

He also spoke in favor of stepping up strategic cooperation with the support of the fight against corruption and reforms.

Besides, the leaders discussed synergies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zelenskyy confirmed the fact of the conversation on Twitter.

“I am serious about reforming Ukraine, increasing transparency and achieving peace. The American partnership is critical for Ukrainians,” he wrote.

The Presidential Office has not yet released an official press release following the conversation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, Zelenskyy stated that he did not feel tension in relations with Biden.

