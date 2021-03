Canada Imposes Sanctions Against 2 Individuals And 4 Legal Entities Associated With Constructing Bridge Across

Canada has imposed sanctions against two individuals and four legal entities involved in the construction of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The press service of the Government of Canada said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sanctions were imposed against Alexander Ganov, the general director of Grand Service Express, and Leonid Ryzhenkin, the head of Mostotrest.

Also, sanctions were imposed against OJSC Lenpromtransproekt, OJSC Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk Railway Construction Department, Crimean Railway Federal State Unitary Enterprise, Crimean First Insurance Company LLC.

According to media reports, the above individuals and legal entities were engaged in the construction of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2020, Canada extended the sanctions against six more people involved in the elections in Sevastopol (Crimea) in September 2019.

