China, Russia, And Thailand Largest Buyers Of Ukrainian Weapons In 2016-2020 – SIPRI Study

China, Russia, and Thailand were the largest buyers of Ukrainian weapons in the period of 2016-2020.

This is stated in a study conducted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the study, 36% of Ukraine's total arms exports went to China, 20% to Russia, and 17% to Thailand during the reporting period.

According to statistics, Ukraine is the 12th largest exporter of weapons in the world with a global export market share of 0.9%.

The total volume of arms exports from Ukraine reduced by 68% in the period of 2016-2020.

The three largest exporters of weapons were the United States (37% of global exports), Russia (20%), and France (8.2%).

According to the SIPRI study, Ukraine was not on the list of the 40 largest importers of weapons in 2016-2020.

Saudi Arabia (11% of global imports), India (9.5%), and Egypt (5.8%) were the largest importers of weapons in 2016-2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense adopted the Alligator large-caliber rifle on March 2.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources