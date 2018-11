President Petro Poroshenko said that Thailand introduced a visa-free regime for Ukrainians.

He wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I welcome the introduction by the Thailand government of a visa-free regime for Ukraine! From now on, Ukrainian citizens will be able to travel to this country without spending time on visa formalities for tourist purposes and up to 30 days,” he wrote.

At the same time, Thailand previously canceled from November 15 to January 13, 2019 the visa fee for processing a visa for Ukrainians upon arrival in the country.

The visa is allowed to be issued upon arrival if the trip is planned with a tourist purpose for a period of up to 15 days.

"Upon the expiration of this period, the visa fee for the visa upon arrival will again be 2,000 baht (about UAH 1,700)", reads a statement on the website of the Thailand Embassy in Ukraine dated November 19.

It also reminds that if the period of stay in Thailand exceeds 15 days, then Ukrainians need to apply for a visa in advance by paying USD 40 of the consular fee.

Information on the introduction of a visa-free regime by Thailand for the Ukrainians has so far announced only Poroshenko, without specifying when a visa-free regime will start work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, 2017, the visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union came into force.