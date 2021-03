President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Union to impose sanctions for human rights violations in the Russian-annexed Crimea in support of the Crimean Platform.

Zelenskyy made the call at a joint news briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The EU recently approved a new sanctions regime for human rights violations. In connection with this, I proposed introducing the same sanctions against those committing arbitrariness on the Crimean peninsula. This could be a powerful contribution from Brussels to the activities of the Crimean Platform,” he said.

Zelenskyy invited Michel to attend the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv on August 23.

"Thank you for the EU’s consistent policy of not recognizing the illegal annexation of Crimea. At the same time, more effective international steps are needed. The issue of Crimea should be placed on the international agenda. I have come up with the initiative of holding the founding summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv on August 23. Its goal is to create an effective mechanism for ending the occupation of our territories and protecting human rights in the temporarily occupied peninsula," he said.

Asked whether the EU could impose sanctions for human rights violations in Crimea, Michel told journalists, "A discussion will be held at the European level between all heads of state to assess the situation and take clear steps."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council intends to approve a strategy for ending the occupation of Crimea and reintegrating the peninsula and present it at a meeting on March 12.

