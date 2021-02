OSCE Representative On Media Freedom Ribeiro Concerned Over Sanctions Against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne And ZIK TV

Representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, has expressed her concern over the sanctions imposed against the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels in Ukraine.

This follows from the respective statement posted on the website of the OSCE, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She has requested for further information to be able to fully estimate the said decision.

She noted that a well-balanced solution is needed to counteract propaganda and retain media pluralism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on imposition of sanctions against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Taras Kozak, and TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK, the sanctions envision annulment of the TV channels’ licenses.

The sanctions against MP Kozak envision blockage of his assets, restriction of trading transactions, partial or full termination of resource transit, flights and transportation within Ukraine.

In compliance with the effective legislation, they also envision restriction of repatriation of the capital from Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, full or partial ban on transactions with securities, termination of assignment of licenses for import and export of foreign currency values.

The sanctions were also imposed against Arianda TV LLC, Novyi Format, TV Vybir, 112-TV TV and radio broadcasting company (112 Ukraine logo), Leader TV, Partner TV, Novosti [News] 24 (NewsOne logo), and New Communications (Z ZIK TV channel logo).

In December 2018, owner of Plirofories AG (the Swiss Confederation), Eduard Kats, sold 112 Ukraine TV channel to Kozak.

In June 2019, Kozak became the sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

