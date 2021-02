SSU Initiates Sanctions Against 3 TV Channels Based On Analysis Of Their Information Policy, Decisions Of Nati

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) initiated the issue of imposing sanctions against the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels on the basis of an analysis of their information policy, decisions of the National Television Council on conducting inspections on TV channels and applying fines to them.

The SSU press service announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This became possible on the basis of summarizing aggregate information, including: analysis of the information policy of TV channels, decisions taken by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting to conduct inspections of TV channels, fines that were previously applied to them," the authority said.

The SSU did not specify any other details, including not informing whether the authority is investigating criminal proceedings against these TV channels and their ultimate beneficiaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life) states that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels will be appealed in the Supreme Court.

On February 2, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC to impose sanctions against Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and the information TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.

The sanctions provide for the cancellation of licenses for TV channels.

