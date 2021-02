The United States supports the imposition of sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK news television channels.

This is evidenced by a message from the US Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States supports Ukraine’s efforts yesterday to counter Russia’s malign influence, in line with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty & territorial integrity. We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an infowar against sovereign states," the embassy said.

This is the first official reaction of Ukraine's international partners to the decision to sanction the three television channels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine’s representative to the European Union Mykola Tochytskyi has said that the European Union unofficially welcomed the sanctions against Kozak and the three news television channels.

