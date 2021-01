Kyiv Not To Increase Cost Of Subway Fare

Kyiv does not plan to change the fare in the subway from UAH 8 upwards.

Press secretary of the Mayor of Kyiv Oksana Zinovieva announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"If such plans (to increase the fare) are, then this will be reported officially from the Kyiv City State Administration, and not from "sources," she said.

Thus, Zinovieva denied information in the media, citing sources that the Kyiv City State Administration is studying the issue of increasing the cost of metro fare to UAH 20.

The press secretary assured that if such plans are made, they will be reported in advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 280 million passengers used the Kyiv subway in 2020, which is by 56% less than in 2019.

Thus, the Kyiv Subway has reduced passenger traffic in 2020.

