Kyiv Subway Will Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company will restrict entry to some stations to prevent crowding.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to prevent large crowding in the subway, during peak hours they will restrict the entrance to some stations. They do not close, but restrict it - when the station operates on one or two doors for the entrance. To date, the number of passengers has increased at 5 subway stations, so they - under special control. These are the Zhytomyrska, Sviatoshyn, Chernihivska, Lisova and Pochaina stations. It is on them passenger traffic has been growing in recent days," he said.

He noted that more people began to use the subway and, accordingly, the risk of infection also increased.

“The passenger flow in the subway has increased over the past few days. It already amounts to almost 800,000 passengers every day. Let me remind you, at first, after resuming work, the subway carried an average of 500,000 people. That is, the risk of getting infected in transport increases,” Klitschko noted.

Public transport workers note that passengers began to neglect quarantine requirements - not everyone enters into public transport in masks, or, having come in, remove them.

"I urge everyone: firstly, use public transport only when necessary. And secondly, do not neglect the rules! Otherwise, this will lead to a surge in the disease and a return to restrictions. Remember this," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the Kyiv subway resumed operation after a stop on March 17.