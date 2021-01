Iran Sends Technical Report On Causes Of UIA Plane Crash To Ukraine

Iran has sent to Ukraine a draft technical report on the causes of the crash of a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on the Ukraina 24 TV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Iran has provided Ukraine with a draft technical report on the circumstances of the tragic downing of the Ukrainian plane," he said.

Kuleba stressed that this document describes in minute details what happened from a technical point of view.

According to him, Iran sent the report to Ukraine on Thursday, December 31, and Ukraine now has two months to provide its comments and observations on this report.

Kuleba said he has no right to disclose the content of the technical report now, but he stressed that the report does not cast doubt on the most important issue, which is Iran's recognition of the fact that the Ukrainian plane was shot down by an Iranian air defense missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8, 2020, killing all its 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

Citizens of seven countries were killed in the crash, including 11 citizens of Ukraine.

Iran admitted on January 11, 2020 that it inadvertently shot down the passenger airliner with a missile.

Iran granted access to the aircraft’s "black boxes" at the end of July.

Before the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to accept Iran's assertion that the plane was shot down due to human error. It believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the plane is possible interference with the Iranian airspace control system.

