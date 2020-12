Court Selects Personal Recognizance For Air Forces Commander Drozdov In Case Upon Crash Of An-26 Plane In Khar

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has selected personal recognizance as a pre-trial restriction for commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Drozdov, in the case upon the crash of an An-26 turboprop plane in Kharkiv region.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He is suspected of negligent attitude to the military service committed in conditions of a special period under Section 3 of Article 425 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served Drozdov with charge papers for negligent attitude to military service over the crash of the An-26 plane in Kharkiv region.

