Ukraine has not yet received the materials and evidence promised by Iran as part of the investigation into the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight in Tehran (Iran).

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov held a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi at Iran’s initiative.

The meeting was also attended by Oksana Zolotareva, director of the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s international law department.

Mamedov noted that 1.5 months have passed since the last round of negotiations, which took place in Tehran in October, and that Ukrainian investigators have not yet received the documents and evidence promised by Iran.

"The investigations in Ukraine and Iran are currently moving along separate paths, although both sides are interested in an objective investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian aircraft. The improper implementation of the agreements that were reached does not allow us to talk about the next date of bilateral negotiations. There is no point in holding negotiations for the sake of the process itself. Effective cooperation and results are important. We must provide answers as soon as possible because January is the anniversary of the plane crash," Mamedov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8, killing all the aircraft’s 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers.

Citizens of seven countries were killed in the crash, including 11 citizens of Ukraine.

Iran admitted on January 11 that it inadvertently shot down the passenger airliner with a missile. The admission was made before an international commission completed its investigation into the cause of the crash.

Iran granted access to the aircraft’s "black boxes" at the end of July.

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to accept Iran's assertion that the plane was shot down due to human error. It believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the plane is possible interference with the Iranian airspace control system.

Ukraine and Iran have started the second round of talks on the downing of the aircraft.

