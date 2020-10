Ukraine And Iran Begin Second Round Of Negotiations On Downed UIA Plane

Ukraine and Iran have begun a second round of negotiations on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane shot down over Tehran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have begun the second round of negotiations with Iran regarding the shooting down of UIA flight PS752. We will work for two days. We will discuss the further progress of the investigation and other important aspects - aviation, military, criminal cooperation, application of international conventions," said Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced that after the second round of bilateral negotiations with Iran, multilateral international negotiations on compensation for the families of the victims would be held by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, shortly after its departure from Tehran airport, the Boeing plane of the Ukrainian airline UIA flight PS752 crashed.

All 167 passengers and 9 crew members were killed in the disaster.

Among them were citizens of seven countries, including 11 Ukrainians.

On January 11, before the end of the work of the international commission of inquiry, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukrainian plane with a missile.

At the same time, it was only at the end of July that Iran provided access to the plane's "black boxes".

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to agree with Iran's assertion that the plane was shot down due to human error and believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the plane is possible interference with Iran's airspace control system.

