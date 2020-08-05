subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association
05 August 2020, Wednesday, 18:57 6
Economy 2020-08-05T18:58:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association

Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association

Даша Зубкова
Dnipro, TPP, Bioenergy Association of Ukraine, biomass, sunflowerseed oil, sunflower husks

The Bioenergy Association of Ukraine states that the largest biomass thermal power plant (TPP) in Ukraine with a capacity of 16 MW has been commissioned in Dnipro.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the association on Facebook.

"The largest in Ukraine TPP Ajax – Dnipro on biomass with a capacity of 16 MW was commissioned in Dnipro! This capacity of TPP on biofuel is still the only one in Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ajax-Dnipro TPP is located near the Potoki sunflowerseed oil plant in Dnipro and has two steam boilers (35 tons per hour each) produced at the Kotloenergoproekt enterprise, as well as a steam condensing turbine generator SST-300 Siemens with an electrical capacity of 16 MW.

It is specified that the main fuel for TPPs is sunflower husks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine, Heorhii Heletukha, states that producers of electricity from biofuel are ready to enter green auctions.

Больше новостей о: Dnipro TPP Bioenergy Association of Ukraine biomass sunflowerseed oil sunflower husks

UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry
Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August
News
Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association 18:57
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Take Place In October 18:46
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy 18:44
Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 246,800 For Independent Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board 18:42
more news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 7.2% To 1,061 On August 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Doubled To 26 13:10
State Budget General Fund’s Revenue Target Exceeded By 11.6% In July 13:12
UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry 13:29
Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City 13:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 32 To 3,877 On August 3 13:18
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok