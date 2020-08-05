Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association

The Bioenergy Association of Ukraine states that the largest biomass thermal power plant (TPP) in Ukraine with a capacity of 16 MW has been commissioned in Dnipro.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the association on Facebook.

"The largest in Ukraine TPP Ajax – Dnipro on biomass with a capacity of 16 MW was commissioned in Dnipro! This capacity of TPP on biofuel is still the only one in Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ajax-Dnipro TPP is located near the Potoki sunflowerseed oil plant in Dnipro and has two steam boilers (35 tons per hour each) produced at the Kotloenergoproekt enterprise, as well as a steam condensing turbine generator SST-300 Siemens with an electrical capacity of 16 MW.

It is specified that the main fuel for TPPs is sunflower husks.

