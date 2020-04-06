subscribe to newsletter
27.1 27.65
29.2 29.86
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13
06 April 2020, Monday, 18:41 46
Politics 2020-04-06T22:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13

Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13

Даша Зубкова
flight, Italy, Ryanair, ENAC

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) has allowed Ryanair (Ireland), the largest low-cost carrier in Europe, to fly to Ukraine from March 3 to July 13.

ENAC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ryanair DAC is granted a temporary assignment of the following rights to fly on Italy - Ukraine routes for services that will operate until July 13, 2020 (ENAC protocol No.24896 of March 3, 2020)," the statement reads.

So, during this period, the airline can open and operate flights from Rome to Odesa, Lviv, Kyiv, from Bergamo to Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, from Bologna to Lviv, Odesa, Kyiv, from Catania to Kyiv.

In total, permission was granted for 28 weekly frequencies for passenger traffic.

Currently, these flights are not available in the airline reservation system.

It is known that Ryanair from March 10 to April 7 canceled all its flights to Italy in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March 24, the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) has not operated all passenger flights to/from Ukraine.

From 12:00 p.m. on March 24, the departure of passengers for tourism is also prohibited.

In December 2019, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) suspended a passenger license for Ernest Airlines (Italy), which operates a number of flights to Ukraine, from January 13, 2020.

Больше новостей о: flight Italy Ryanair ENAC

69-Year-Old Dies Of Coronavirus At Kyiv Hospital No. 9 On March 31, Official Data States First Death In Kyiv Registered On April 1 – Chief Doctor Valiuk
Border Guard Service: Only 19 Checkpoints Will Operate From April 7
News
35 Ukrainians Arrive From Turkey By Ferry 18:44
Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13 18:41
Kyiv Cannot Ban Private Vehicles From Roads Without State Of Emergency – Lawyer 18:39
Border Guard Service: Only 19 Checkpoints Will Operate From April 7 18:36
69-Year-Old Dies Of Coronavirus At Kyiv Hospital No. 9 On March 31, Official Data States First Death In Kyiv Registered On April 1 – Chief Doctor Valiuk 18:33
more news
"We ask for impartial justice instead of injustice" – Bakhmatyuk's appeal to Prosecutor General Venediktova 09:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 68 To 1,319, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 38 – Health Ministry 12:29
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Confirms 4 Coronavirus Cases – Klitschko 13:07
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 12:43
Public Health Center Registers 373 Reports On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection On April 5 – Health Ministry 12:34
more news
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Confirms 4 Coronavirus Cases – Klitschko 13:07
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 12:43
Ombudsperson’s Office Has To Be Reshuffled – MP Vereschuk 16:03
Unique Operation For ‘Crystal Child’ With Rare Genetic Diseases Performed In Ukraine 18:30
69-Year-Old Dies Of Coronavirus At Kyiv Hospital No. 9 On March 31, Official Data States First Death In Kyiv Registered On April 1 – Chief Doctor Valiuk 18:33
more news
Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok