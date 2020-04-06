Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) has allowed Ryanair (Ireland), the largest low-cost carrier in Europe, to fly to Ukraine from March 3 to July 13.

ENAC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ryanair DAC is granted a temporary assignment of the following rights to fly on Italy - Ukraine routes for services that will operate until July 13, 2020 (ENAC protocol No.24896 of March 3, 2020)," the statement reads.

So, during this period, the airline can open and operate flights from Rome to Odesa, Lviv, Kyiv, from Bergamo to Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, from Bologna to Lviv, Odesa, Kyiv, from Catania to Kyiv.

In total, permission was granted for 28 weekly frequencies for passenger traffic.

Currently, these flights are not available in the airline reservation system.

It is known that Ryanair from March 10 to April 7 canceled all its flights to Italy in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March 24, the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) has not operated all passenger flights to/from Ukraine.

From 12:00 p.m. on March 24, the departure of passengers for tourism is also prohibited.

In December 2019, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) suspended a passenger license for Ernest Airlines (Italy), which operates a number of flights to Ukraine, from January 13, 2020.