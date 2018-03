Wizz Air Postpones Launch Of Lviv - Dortmund Flight From May To March 2018

Ukraine's Embassy In Minsk: Missions Of Ukraine And U.S. Will Fly Over Belarus And Russia

UIA To Charge Passengers Of Domestic And Medium-Haul Flights At Check-In Desks Of Airports From October 1

UIA To Open Kyiv - Eilat Flight From October 30

Azerbaijan's Buta Airways To Launch Baku - Kyiv Flight From September 1

Poroshenko: Dutch Court To Consider Case On Crash Of Malaysia Airlines Plane In 2014

UIA To Charge EUR 20 At Desks Of Airports For Registration For Flight Kyiv - Riga From July 1

YanAir Resumes Odesa - Tbilisi And Odesa - Batumi Flights

Bravo Airways To Open Kharkiv - Burgas Flight On June 23

USA Extends Ban On Flights To Simferopol, Dnipro For All American Air Carriers Till October 27, 2018

USA Permits Antonov Airlines Charter Cargo Transportation To/From Its Territory With No Limits

Dutch Prosecutors Conclude MH17 Was Downed By Buk Missile Fired From Territory Held By Russian Militants