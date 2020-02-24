subscribe to newsletter
  • After Evacuating Citizens From Chinese Wuhan And Disinfection SkyUp Aircraft Flies To Egypt And From Lviv To Kyiv
24 February 2020, Monday, 14:41 6
Даша Зубкова
After evacuation of Ukrainians and foreigners from Chinese Wuhan and disinfection, the SkyUp aircraft made flights to Hurghada (Egypt) and from Lviv to Kyiv.

The head of the airline’s c ommunications department, Olha Tkachenko, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The plane visited not only Hurghada, but also brought citizens from Lviv to Kyiv," she said.

Tkachenko noted that there were no people who were afraid to fly this plane.

“There were about 10 calls to the hotline, people specified, our guys answered questions,” she emphasized.

The plane made its first flight after disinfection to Hurghada on February 23.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, SkyUp Airlines aircraft, which delivered Ukrainians from the city of Wuhan (China), was disinfected by specialists of the Kharkiv Regional Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health.

