Ukrposhta Introduces Cash Withdrawal Service Through POS-Terminals

The Ukrposhta joint stock company has introduced a cash withdrawal service through POS-terminals.

Ukrposhta has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 3,000 automated branches of Ukrposhta" are equipped with terminals for withdrawing cash without commission. In addition to paying with a bank card for utility bills, transfers and other goods or services, customers can withdraw cash through Ukrposhta POS terminals. This opportunity appeared in the regional centers and settlements with more than 2,000 inhabitants, where bank branches and ATMs are reduced, but there are Ukrposhta branches with POS terminals,” reads the statement.

According to the report, the service users can receive an amount from UAH 50 to UAH 10,000 per transaction.

There is no commission for withdrawing cash at automated post offices, but a commission of the bank that issued the card is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 the company received a profit of UAH 600 million (the company's loss in 2018 was UAH 500 million), while increasing net income by 20.6% year over year to UAH 8.2 billion.

In December 2018, the Ukrposhta public joint-stock company changed its ownership to a private joint-stock company, and also changed its name to Joint-Stock Company Ukrposhta.

Ukrposhta monopolizes the postal service of Ukraine.