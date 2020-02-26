Energy Ministry Considers It Unacceptable To Pay UAH 10 Million Of Remuneration To Director General Of Ukrhydroenergo Syrota For 2019

Energy Ministry Considers It Unacceptable To Pay UAH 10 Million Of Remuneration To Director General Of Ukrhydr

The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection considers it unacceptable to pay a remuneration of UAH 10 million to the director general of the Ukrhydroenergo state energy generating company, Ihor Syrota, for 2019.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection became aware that the head of Ukrhydroenergo received a bonus of more than UAH 3 million in December 2019 by a decision of the supervisory board. For the year, the sum of the top official’s remuneration amounted to more than UAH 10 million - this is almost USD 430,000 excluding salary," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection noted that the total income of the director general of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, for 2019 amounted to USD 647,800.

It is reported that Syrota’s salary is UAH 781,960.

Besides, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection sent a request to Ukrhydroenergo regarding the payment of salaries and bonuses to the entire top management of the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection dismissed Valentyn Hvozdii, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrhydroenergo state energy generating company.

100% of the shares of Ukrhydroenergo belong to the state and are under the control of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Ukrhydroenergo operates the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, the Kyiv hydroelectric pumped storage power plant, the Kaniv hydroelectric power plant, the Kremenchuk hydroelectric power plant, the Seredniodniprovska hydroelectric power plant, the Dniprovska hydroelectric power plant, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the Dniester hydroelectric power plant, and the Dniester hydroelectric pumped storage power plant with the total capacity of 5.745 GW.