  • Zelenskyy Believes That Cabinet Should Not Receive Salary Until Repayment Of Wage Arrears To Miners
25 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:24 4
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Believes That Cabinet Should Not Receive Salary Until Repayment Of Wage Arrears To Miners

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that all members of the Cabinet of Ministers should not receive salary until paying off wage arrears to miners.

He said this at the All-Ukrainian meeting of coal industry workers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today it’s (debts to miners on salaries) more than UAH 1 billion, 1.1 (billion hryvnias), it will be 1.5 (billion hryvnias), as those present said. Therefore, I really ask in the next two months: March, April to completely close all debts to the miners. If you don’t close it, if we skip at least one day, then it seems fair to me if the whole government will not receive salaries these months," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that for the production of electricity it is necessary to use Ukrainian coal as a priority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February, Zelenskyy announced the need for an early resolution of the problem of wage arrears to miners.

According to him, as of January 1, 2020, debts to miners amounted to UAH 922 million.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers sent two tranches of UAH 163 million for repayment of wage arrears to miners.

