Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenerho energy-generating company (Kyiv region) wants to raise the tariff for supply of electric energy produced by hydro-electric power stations (HEPPs) by 38.31% or 10.78 kopecks per kWh to 38.92 kopecks per kWh, and by pumped storage power plants (PSPPs) by 61.84% or by 178.62 kopecks per kWh to 467.47 kopecks per kWh for 2018.

The initiative was offered for public discussion for April 24.

It will take place at the administrative building of the Kyivska HEPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, 2017, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities raised from January 1, 2018 the Ukrhydroenerho's tariff for HEPPs by 2.1% or by 0.58 kopeck per kWh to 28.14 kopecks per kWh and for PSPPs by 23.2% or by 54.34 kopecks per kWh to 288.85 kopecks per kWh as against the tariffs effective as at December 28, 2017.

In 2017, Ukrhydroenerho cut net profit by 33.7% to UAH 1.465 billion over 2016.

In 2018, Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenerho energy-generating company (Kyiv region) expects Ukrainian hydro-electric power stations (HEPPs) to boost electric energy production by 27.7% or 2.5 billion kWh to 11.5 billion kWh compared with the indicator expected in 2018.

The 100-percent stake in Ukrhydroenerho belongs to the state and run by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

Ukrhydroenerho operates the Kyiv HEPP, the Kyiv PSPP, the Kaniv HEPP, the Kremenchuk HEPP, the Dniprodzerzhynsk HEPP, the Dniprovska HEPP, the Kakhovka HEPP, the Dniester HEPP and the under-construction Dniester PSPP.