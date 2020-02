Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Court To Oblige Naftogaz To Pay Bonus For USD 2.9 Billion Receiv

Executive Director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, is requesting the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to oblige Naftogaz to pay him the bonus for USD 2.918 billion obtained from the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom.

He said this on Countdown TV show on the air of the UA:Pershyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitrenko considers that non-payment of the bonus would go in violation of the labor legislation.