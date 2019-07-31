subscribe to newsletter
  JFO Command Closes Hnutove Checkpoint In Donetsk Region Due To Detonation Of Ammunition
JFO Command Closes Hnutove Checkpoint In Donetsk Region Due To Detonation Of Ammunition

The command of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has closed the Hnutove checkpoint in Donetsk region due to detonation of ammunition caused by combustion of dry grass.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operations of the checkpoint are temporarily suspended. Dry grass is currently burning in the immediate vicinity of the checkpoint. Unexploded ordnance is exploding as a result of the fire, which is posing a real threat to the lives and health of the civilian population passing through the line of contact," the statement said.

The JFO command decided to introduce a "red regime" at the Hnutove checkpoint from 2 p.m.

The Hnutove checkpoint will reopen to vehicles and people after the situation stabilizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Maiorske checkpoint was closed in the afternoon of July 21 following the discovery of 12 explosive items.

The checkpoint reopened from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

31 July 2019
