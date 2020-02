President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to declare February 26 as the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Occupation.

He said this at the Age of Crimea Forum 2020 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the President, the day will be marked yearly on February 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy considers that the United States could have influence on the start of the discussion and solving the issue of the return of the Russia-annexed Crimea by Russia to Ukraine.