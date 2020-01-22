subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Cuts Grape Processing Twice To 124,000 Tons In 2019 - UCAB
22 January 2020
Ukraine Cuts Grape Processing Twice To 124,000 Tons In 2019 - UCAB

Даша Зубкова
UCAB, grape, grape processing, agriculture

Ukraine reduced grape processing 2.2 times or by 150,000 tons to 124,200 tons in 2019 year over year, which is the lowest figure in history.

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The winemaking volumes in Ukraine have critically decreased. In 2019, domestic enterprises processed only 124,200 tons of grapes, which is the lowest indicator in the history of independent Ukraine. Besides, over the past year, wine production fell by more than two times (55%)," the statement reads.

The smallest losses (among the most common varieties) bear the Riesling variety, and the processing of the Aligote, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varieties was halved.

It is noted that the decline in processing volumes was primarily due to a reduction in grape production in Ukraine - by 30% or 141,000 tons to 327,000 tons in 2019 year over year, which is also the lowest indicator in the history.

Last year’s poor harvest is attributed to drought and exacerbation of plant diseases.

So, for the indicated period, grape production at agricultural enterprises decreased 2 times to 106,000 tons, in particular, in Odesa region, where the production of raw materials is most concentrated, 63,000 tons of grapes were harvested, which is by 16% less than in 2018.

According to the analyst of the UCAB, Valentyna Kropivko, further prospects for the development of domestic viticulture and winemaking are also complicated by the negative pricing environment.

In 2019, the average purchase price of grapes was the lowest over the last 4 years and amounted to UAH 5.5 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, grape imports decreased by 9.8% or USD 3.374 million year over year to USD 30.986 million, exports - by 9.4% or USD 0.010 million to USD 0.096 million.

