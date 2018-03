State Subsidies To One Agrarian Producer Will Be Limited In 2018 By UAH 150 Million

Economy

U.S. Department Of Agriculture Retains 2016 Outlook On Grain Harvest In Ukraine At 65.1 Million Tons

Economy

Poroshenko Signs Ratification Of Agreement With EIB On Loan Of EUR 400 Million For Agricultural Projects

Politics

Groysman To Discuss Possible Expansion Of Quotas For Ukrainian Crop Supplies To EU With European Commissioner Hahn