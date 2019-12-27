subscribe to newsletter
27 December 2019, Friday
Economy 2019-12-28T07:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Decides To Alter Number Value Of Hryvnia Vs Dollar Official Exchange Rate

Даша Зубкова
The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to change number value of the official exchange rate of hryvnia against dollar.

The NBU has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, the number value

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved the list of foreign currencies in which official hryvnia exchange rate will be set and valuation price of banking metals will be calculated.

The number of such currencies is 35 today.

From now on, the number value will be determined as an amount of hryvnias per unit of foreign currency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU has decided to publish daily official hryvnia exchange rate against foreign currencies two hours earlier than 4 p.m. from December 27, 2019.

