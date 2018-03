Cash Dollar Sell Rate 26.4839 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.1302 UAH/USD On Wednesday

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 26.8338 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.5104 UAH/USD On Monday

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 27.2957 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.9528 UAH/USD On Tuesday

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 27.0542 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.6587 UAH/USD On Thursday

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 28.4187 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 27.0317 UAH/USD On Friday

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 28.0969 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 27.7492 UAH/USD On Friday

Hryvnia Exchange Rate Strengthens By 28 Kopecks To 28.22 UAH/USD In Interbank Market