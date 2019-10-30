Zelenskyy Lists Four Elements For Reintegration Of Donbas And Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has listed four elements required for future reintegration of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Russia-annexed Crimea.

He said that in the course of the Unity Forum in Mariupol (Donetsk region), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A state strategy of safe reintegration of Donbas and Crimea must finally appear after five years of war. Its elements will be presented today. That is our vision subjected to public discussion, discussion aimed at its [strategy’s] improvement," said the President of Ukraine.

The first element is transparency and publicity, the second is consensus.

Zelenskyy noted that such pressing issues as payment of pensions or trade blockade should be tackled by cool head without any political mottos.

"The Ukrainian society has to arrive at an agreement, as at present, there are various visions of the return of Donbas and Crimea in the country… I am confident there will never be any uniform solution that would satisfy everyone, but we have to find the way supported by the absolute majority. The society should understand and agree with the terms of reintegration of Donbas and Crimea and principles of transitional justice. Absence of a joint vision is paralyzing as any step in any direction can be smashed upon the wall of the critics," the President said.

He noted that people's fears are an obstacle on the way to uniform vision.

"People are afraid of alleged amnesty, retention of a gray, criminalized zone, acceptance of Donbas and Crimea on Russia’s terms, level of capitulation. Ordinary people living in uncontrolled territories fear getting square with possible enemies, discrimination and being treated as second-best Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the third element of the reintegration is realism.

"It is wrong to believe that we can rapidly and easily return Crimea in a military way. One should understand that tomorrow the residents of Donbas will start speaking Ukrainian. We have to be realists and not to be afraid of the truth whatever it is. Our approach to reintegration of Donbas and Crimea must be well-considered and pragmatic. We have to answer ourselves what our objective is and what compromises we are ready to accept," he said.

The fourth element is the implementation of the strategy.

Zelenskyy considers that the common values have to unite everyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has urged the presidential representation office in Crimea to intensify elaboration of strategic program documents touching de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.