U.S. Board On Geographic Names Replaces Official Name Of Ukraine’s Capital Kiev With Kyiv

The United States Board on Geographic Names has decided to replace the official name of the Ukraine’s capital Kiev with Kyiv.

The Ukraine’s Embassy to the United States has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, respective changes will take effect in the official bases of the United States Board on Geographic Names on June 17.

Besides, the decision will allow correcting the official name of the Ukrainian capital on international flights, at foreign airports all around the world, as well as within the in the international organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 12 members of the Ukrainian Parliament have suggested that the Ukrainian Parliament unify the transliteration of Ukraine’s geographical names.