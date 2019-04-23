subscribe to newsletter
Source: State Bureau Of Investigation Holding Searches In NACB

The State Bureau of Investigation is holding searches in the building of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).

A source in the NACB told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The raid is underway right now," the source said.

According to the source, the searches are being held within a case on possible taking bribes for closure of cases on embezzlements in the defense industry and involvement of Yevhen Shevchenko in investigations of the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened a case on possible taking bribes for closure of cases on embezzlements in the defense industry.

