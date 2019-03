Rozenko: UAH 900 Million Of Subsidies Paid In Cash Via Oschadbank, UAH 3 Billion Paid In Cash Through Pension

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko says UAH 900 million of subsidies has been paid in cash to households through the Oschadbank state savings bank and UAH 3 billion through the Pension Fund.

He said this during a video conference on March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, UAH 1.7 billion has been transferred to the system of Oschadbank and UAH 900 million of it has been paid in cash through the bank. UAH 4 billion has been allocated to the Pension Fund this month and UAH 3 billion has been paid in cash. The sums will paid by the end of March," he said.

According to him, 2.3 million citizens receive subsidies in case through the Pension Fund and 1.2 million through Oschadbank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced payment of subsidies in cash from March 2019.