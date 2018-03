Cabinet Approves Payment Of January 2018 Pensions By Pension Fund In December

Social Policy Ministry: PF In November To Pay Up To UAH 140 To 3 Million Pensioners For October Pension Markup

Pension Fund's Chair Zarudnyi: Additional UAH 5 Billion Needed For Pensions Update In October

Pension Fund To Recalculate Pensions Under Pension Reform Within Day After Enactment Of Respective Law

Additional UAH 11-12 Billion Required For Pension Recalculation In 2017

Groysman Predicts Deficit-Free Pension Fund Before 2024

Cabinet Passes Pension Fund Budget For 2017 With Deficit Of UAH 141.5 Billion

Cabinet Tells Pension Fund To Monitor Adherence To Remuneration Rates In Public Sector In Connection With Minimum Pay To UAH 3,200 From 2017

No Demand To Raise Retirement Age In IMF Memorandum - Finance Ministry