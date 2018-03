Poroshenko Signs Law On Allocation Of Additional UAH 7.6 Billion From 2017 State Budget For Subsidies

Politics

Rada Additionally Allocates UAH 7.6 Billion From 2017 Budget For Subsidies

Economy

State Subsidies To One Agrarian Producer Will Be Limited In 2018 By UAH 150 Million

Economy

Cabinet To Suggest Rada Distribute UAH 15 Billion Among Municipal Heating Enterprises To Cover Subsidies And Benefits

Economy

Naftogaz Estimates State Arrears On Subsidies To Population For Utility Services At UAH 24 Billion

Economy

Kyiv Asks Cabinet To Allocate Additional UAH 4.3 Billion For Housing Subsidies In 2017

Economy

Cabinet Decides To Allow Households That Receive No Subsidies To Pay Utility Bills In Installments

Politics

Ukraine Pledges To Monetize Housing Subsidies To Population By April 2017 Under IMF Cooperation Memorandum