Antonov Planning To Resume Production Of An-148, An-158 And An-178 Planes In 2019

In 2019 Kyiv-based Antonov state-run enterprise plans to resume manufacture of An-148, An-158 and An-178 planes.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2019, Antonov plans to continue implementing the Import Substitution Program (replacing Russian components with those manufactured in Canada, China and the United States) and resume production of An-148, An-158, and An-178 planes," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the financial plan of the Antonov state aircraft manufacturing enterprise (Kyiv) with a projected profit of UAH 806.2 million and a projected net revenue of UAH 6.086 billion.

The financial plan also provides for EBITDA (profit before taxes, interest and depreciation) of UAH 1.088 billion, payments of UAH 724.557 million to the state, and capital investments of UAH 355 million.

According to the explanatory note to the document, 90.1% of the projected net revenue (UAH 5.5 billion) will come from transportation of air cargo.

Antonov’s profit increased by 1.1% or by UAH 1.9 million to 180 million and its net sales revenue increased 1.6-fold to UAH 5.9 billion in 2017, compared with 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided on April 4, 2015, to include the Antonov state enterprise in the UkrOboronProm state defense concern.

UkrOboronProm was established in December 2010. It unites 125 enterprises in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.