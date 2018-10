The office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has drawn a notice of suspicion for former self-proclaimed prosecutor of the Russia-annexed Crimea / member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Natalia Poklonskaya.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko announced this during presentation of the strategy of development of the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for 2019-2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says Natalia Poklonskaya is suspected of military crimes against Ukraine, high treason, and illegal prohibition of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis and persecution of its members.

The office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea intends to accuse for Poklonskaya of persecuting Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov convicted in the Russian Federation.

He did not specify when the notice of suspicion would be handed to her.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Russia State Duma Natalia Poklonskaya, requests the Constitutional Court of Ukraine to estimate constitutionality of some provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.