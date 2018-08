As a result of the conflict in Donbas 294 people, including civilians, are deemed missing.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The list we use today includes 294 people. Many of them are civilians," she said.

She says the Ukrainian delegations to the negotiations in Minsk uses the list formed by the united center of the Security Service of Ukraine. The list includes people deemed missing and hostages of the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law on legal status of people deemed missing.