Russian security forces arrested journalists Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov, who worked for the international agencies Associated Press and Reuters.

This was reported by the Meduza publication.

The first arrest happened on Saturday, April 27. A court in Moscow sent journalist Konstantin Gabov, whom russian propaganda sources called a Reuters producer, to a pretrial detention center. The man is accused of "extremism", namely, the creation of a video for the YouTube channel Navalny Live, which is dedicated to the fallen russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The next day, Sunday, April 28, video journalist Karelin was arrested in the Murmansk Oblast. He cooperated with the Associated Press and Deutsche Welle. The journalist is accused of working with the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). Currently, his whereabouts are unknown.

At the same time, the publication does not comment on how journalists could work in russia and at the same time not help russian propaganda and violate journalistic standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the russian federation announced the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was in the Polar Wolf correctional facility.

Russian oppositionists claim that their leader was killed. However, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Navalny died in prison as a result of the rupture of a blood clot.

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps said that they were developing a plan for Alexei Navalny's escape from prison: first they wanted to "repulse" him from the convoy during transportation, then - to organize an escape from prison.