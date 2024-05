Share:













According to the State Statistics Service, almost 800 state and state-owned companies filed financial statements in 2023. Every year 40% of these companies are unprofitable. And only a quarter of public sector companies comply with the law and submit their financial statements to the State Statistics Service.

This is stated in the message of the Opendatabot service.

It is reported that 789 state and state-owned enterprises filed financial reports in 2023. This is only a quarter of all state-owned companies in Ukraine in 2024. The smallest number of companies reported their financial success in 2021 - only 475.

"On average, 40% of state enterprises that filed reports are unprofitable. For example, last year out of 789 companies - 313 had losses (39.7%), in 2022 out of 797 enterprises - 389 were unprofitable. In 2021, among those who reported their financial situation, 30.9% were unprofitable," the service specialists note.

Opendatabot says that Boryspil airport suffered the biggest losses last year - UAH 1.4 billion. And in terms of growth rate, Dobropilliavuhillia-Vydobutok leads - almost 12 times, from UAH 122 million to almost UAH 1.4 billion per year.

However, despite a significant number of unprofitable companies, there are those that are increasing their turnover. For example, the turnover of Ukrspecexport for the year increased by almost a third, to UAH 32 billion. And Pavlohrad Chemical Plant has increased turnover 2.6 times since the beginning of the full-scale war - up to UAH 8.2 billion.

In addition, despite the large turnover, the leaders in profit are completely different enterprises. The most profitable state enterprise of the country is Forests of Ukraine - UAH 2.8 billion. And the largest profit growth was demonstrated by the Chornomorsk commercial port: for the year its profits increased 26 times: from UAH 37.2 million to UAH 986 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a record 74,050 new individual entrepreneurs were opened by Ukrainians for the first quarter of 2024. This is 33.6% more than last year, and 18% more than before the start of a full-scale invasion in 2021. Most businesses are opened in the Kyiv Region and the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The leaders are entrepreneurs in the field of trade, the provision of individual services and IT.