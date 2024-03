Share:













Copied



The State Statistics Service has revised the annual GDP dynamics from 29.1% to 28.8% and the quarterly GDP dynamics for 2022.

The State Statistics Service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, over the 2022 year, real gross domestic product decreased by 28.8% compared to 2021 (at constant prices in 2021) to UAH 5,239.114 billion (at actual prices).

The data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by russia and part of the territories in which hostilities are/were conducted.

According to the State Statistics Service, GDP for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 14.6% to UAH 1,091.508 billion, for the second quarter of 2022 it decreased by 36.6% to UAH 1,030.900 billion, for the third quarter of 2022 it decreased by 30.8% to UAH 1,461.098 billion and for the fourth quarter it decreased by 30.6% to UAH 1,655.608 billion.

During the year, the State Statistics Service clarifies the indicators of real gross domestic product.

Earlier, the State Statistics Service reported that GDP for the 1st quarter of 2022 decreased by 14.9% to UAH 1,089.691 billion (in actual prices), for the 2nd quarter of 2022 decreased by 36.9% to UAH 1,026.916 billion, for the 3rd quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.6% to UAH 1,449.196 billion, for the 4th quarter of 2022 decreased by 31.4% to UAH 1,625.225 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 the real gross domestic product decreased by 29.1% compared to 2021 (at constant prices in 2016) to UAH 5,191.028 billion (at actual prices).