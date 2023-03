Ex-Head Of Boryspil Airport Dykhne Was Not Taken Into Custody, Although He Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

The former head of the Boryspil airport and UIA airline Yevhen Dykhne was not taken into custody in the courtroom, although he was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Dykhne's sentence was announced on March 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sentenced Dykhne to 5 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for 3 years.

He was also fined UAH 8,500.

Dykhne was found guilty of abusing his official position, which caused more than UAH 15.7 million in damages, that is, of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

However, the HACC did not take Dykhne into custody in the courtroom and the sentence did not enter into force.

The judge did not give reasons for such a decision.

Instead, Dykhne has 30 days to appeal the verdict at the HACC appeals instance.

SACPO asked HACC to sentence the former head of Boryspil International Airport Yevhen Dykhne to 5 years of imprisonment.

In January 2021, HACC canceled the seizure of the property of Yevhen Dykhne, who was suspected of illegally disposing of the property of Boryspil airport, which caused the state to suffer losses of over UAH 16.5 million.