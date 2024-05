Immorality of putin regime. White House reacts to information about preparation of assassination attempt on Ze

The United States reacted to information from the Ukrainian security service about russia's preparation of an assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of key figures of the country.

The corresponding comment was made by the spokesman of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, during the briefing.

According to him, this only speaks of the immorality of russian dictator vladimir putin.

"Obviously, that just speaks to the immorality that we've seen on the part of the putin regime since the beginning of this conflict," Miller said.

He also emphasized that Washington is in close contact with Ukraine on this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU exposed agents of the FSB of the russian federation who were preparing the assassination of Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military and political leadership. The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from Moscow, included two State Security Department colonels who "leaked" secret information to the russian federation.

For the attacks, it was planned to use a combination of drone attacks and missile strikes on objects where high-ranking Ukrainian officials were supposed to be. The murder of Zelenskyy was prepared by State Security Department employee Andrii Huk.