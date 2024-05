Maia Sandu gives interview to Dud and states that Ukraine did not offer Moldova to return Transnistria by mili

Officials did not offer to help Moldova return the unrecognized Transnistria by military means.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu told about this in an interview with journalist Yury Dud.

"We read that some people talked about it in the media, but officially, with all responsibility, I tell you: officially there was never such a proposal," Sandu said.

To Dud's question, whether she would agree if Kyiv offered military aid, the President answered in the negative.

"We have always said and will say that only a peaceful way is possible for us to settle the Transnistrian conflict," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the so-called MPs of the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the aggressor country of russia for protection under the conditions of "increasing pressure of Moldova."

On February 22, a number of Moldovan mass media reported that on February 28, the leadership of unrecognized Transnistria could allegedly ask to join the Russian Federation.

At the same time, on February 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the unrecognized republic would not apply to join the Russian Federation.