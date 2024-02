Share:













The so-called MPs of the unrecognized Transnistria turned to the aggressor country of russia with a request for protection in the conditions of "increasing pressure from Moldova."

This was reported by NewsMaker.

Thus, at the meeting on February 28, "MPs" appealed to the Federation Council and the State Duma of the aggressor country of russia with a request to implement measures to protect Transnistria in the conditions of "increasing pressure from Moldova."

They also appealed to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the European Parliament, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a call to "influence the leadership of Moldova to return to an adequate dialogue and stop violations rights and freedoms of the inhabitants of Transnistria".

In the statement, the so-called MPs noted that Moldova "launched an economic war against the Pridnestrovian (Transnistria) Moldavian Republic (PMR)", and also accused Chisinau of allegedly deliberately blocking negotiations with Tiraspol.

The publication notes that from the beginning of 2024, Chisinau canceled customs benefits for Transnistrian entrepreneurs. This caused a sharp reaction from Tiraspol. The head of the self-proclaimed Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, called the fees a "medieval dues", the authorities of the region organized protests in Tiraspol against Chisinau's actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, a number of Moldovan mass media reported that on February 28, the leadership of unrecognized Transnistria could allegedly ask russia to annex it.

At the same time, on February 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the unrecognized republic would not apply to join the russian federation.

Oleksandr Merezhko, members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and interparliamentary cooperation, believes that russia's attempt to annex Transnistria could lead to an open war between the russian federation and NATO.